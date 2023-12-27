New Delhi: The relentless cold wave has tightened its hold over northern India, blanketing the national capital in an impenetrable veil of dense fog on Wednesday. Delhi woke up to a hazy morning, rendering visibility alarmingly low and triggering widespread disruptions in traffic, causing significant delays for commuters.

As temperatures plummeted to nearly seven degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department sounded the alarm, predicting 'dense to very dense' fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from the 27th to the 29th of December. Additionally, isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh were warned of similar conditions on the 27th of December.

The Meteorological Department's reports at 5:30 AM indicated severe visibility challenges in various regions: Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125. Morning visuals captured from strategic points like Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, Barapullah, and the Delhi-Noida border revealed a city engulfed in thick fog.

The hazardous fog disrupted several train schedules arriving and departing from New Delhi, compounding the travel woes of commuters. Satellite imagery from 6:45 AM painted a grim picture, depicting a dense fog layer persisting over significant portions of northwest and central India, including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.

Similar fog conditions were observed in parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The dense fog significantly affected operations at the Delhi airport, causing delays for approximately 110 flights, encompassing both domestic and international arrivals and departures as of 8:30 AM on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Airport Authority cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disruptions, despite the ongoing landing and takeoff operations. In a poignant advisory, the Delhi airport urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.

Notably, CAT III represents an instrumental landing system crucial for flights to navigate low-visibility conditions, including fog, snow, and rain. Amidst these challenges, the Indian Meteorological Department also warned of potential health hazards stemming from the dense fog in the national capital.

IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) cautioned that the dense fog, laden with particulate matter and pollutants, could pose risks to respiratory health, potentially leading to wheezing, coughing, and breathing difficulties upon exposure.