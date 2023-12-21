NORTH EAST FESTIVAL TO KICK OFF IN DELHI ON DEC 22 WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF CULTURE CUISINE AND CREATIVITY

New Delhi: The 11th edition of the North East Festival is set to kick off on December 22 and wind up on December 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Ayush, along with Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs.

The event is one of the most colourful celebrations in the National Capital and promises an extravaganza of culture, cuisine and creativity. Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at the inaugural ceremony.

Cultural saga: Over the past decade, the North East Festival has evolved into a platform encouraging constructive dialogues on tourism, trade, and cultural awareness, emerging as a catalyst for positive change.

Over the years, the festival has transformed into a major tourist attraction, expecting a substantial turnout of visitors. Tickets are accessible both online and at the venue.

From the organiser's desk: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of North East Festival, said, " The North East Festival stands as Delhi's most vibrant and lively celebration. It boasts an extensive showcase of food, music and exotic products, making it the Capital's premiere event of this magnitude.

Special highlights: This edition will see the active involvement of multiple Delhi-based stalls, enriching the overall variety and diversity of the National Capital. Accomplishments and development of the past 10 years will be one of the core highlights of the event, promising a delightful winter celebration for all.

Local is the new : A Christmas special bazaar, showcasing Northeastern crafts and stalls from Delhi's bakeries will be a show stealer in this edition. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to designers highlighting local fabrics and designs.

MSME boost: The exhibition arena will host over 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs presenting 'Made in North East' products, including exotic agri-horti items, handloom, handicrafts, and processed food. Additionally, food stalls will offer a delectable taste of regional delights, adding a culinary dimension to the festivities.

Musical pulse: Performers such as Papon, Zubeen Garg, Shruti Haasan and other top bands from Delhi and the Northeast will keep audiences hooked to their energetic numbers. The festivities will also feature a special musical performance dedicated to the late playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.