NOIDA DOCTOR SERVED NOTICE FOR CONTROVERSIAL POST ON MAHATMA GANDHI

New Delhi/Noida: A doctor from a district hospital in Noida has been issued a notice by the authorities for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, his birth anniversary.

In his post, the doctor wrote that it has been wrongly taught in history textbooks that Gandhi was responsible for India's freedom and his Satyagraha and mass movements were all lies. After the post came to light, the hospital authorities issued a notice to him and have also initiated departmental inquiry against him.

Dr Pramod Kashyap, an AYUSH doctor posted at the district hospital in Sector 39, Gautam Buddha Nagar had made the post on the evening of October 2 in response to another post made by his colleague.

Kashyap's colleague, Dr. Abhishek Sharma had posted a congratulatory message on Gandhi Jayanti in the WhatsApp group of the district hospital wherein he had written, 'You gave us freedom without sword and without shield, Saint of Sabarmati, you have done wonders'. Shortly after this, Dr Kashyap posted, 'A lie that was taught to us since childhood'.

Taking note of the post, chief medical superintendent Dr Renu Aggarwal issued a notice to Dr Kashyap stating that the post is "objectionable" and is considered as treason. Also, his comments are in violation of the State Employee Conduct Rules, the notice stated. It has also warned that an FIR can be registered on charges of treachery.

The chief medical superintendent has also informed the district magistrate and the chief medical officer about the matter.