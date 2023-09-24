NOIDA 10TH CLASS STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE

New Delhi/Noida: A 15-year-old class 10th student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, police said. A senior police official said that the deceased, whose identity has been withheld, took the extreme step, by jumping off from the balcony of a flat on the 14th floor inside the Cape Town Housing Society in Noida Sector-74.

On receiving the information, the police personnel have taken possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police are investigating the matter.

The senior police official said that, however, no suicide note was found on the spot and a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 113 police station of Noida.

The in-charge of 113 police station said that one Gurusharan Singh, originally from Maharashtra, lived in a flat located on the 14th floor of Cape Town Housing Society. He died during the COVID-19 period. He was survived by his wife, mother-in-law, daughter and a son. On Sunday, his 15-year-old son took the extreme step due to mental stress when other family members were sleeping.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of security guards, but the boy was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was a tenth-grade student in a school located in Sector-62 in Noida. Police said they are examining the CCTV footage of the incident site.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.