New Delhi: It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation doesn't come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city, Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi said.

Speaking to ANI, the Parliamentarian wondered as to what the government was doing in the past nine years. The focus of this government was only to do freebie politics and to blame the ruling party in the Centre for everything. The former India cricketer said that not a single rupee has been spent towards the development of infrastructure.

I can see the lives of people running small small shops in the city ruined due to the flooding. Floodwaters have entered their establishments and have caused undue hardships to them, he said, adding that people from all over the country come to Delhi to make a living and now they have lost it.

The Weather Bureau has warned of more rains in the capital and upper catchment areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain in the city for the next two days. It has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. This has raised further concerns about rise in water level.

The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal recorded the Yamuna water level as 207.62 metres at 7 am Saturday. It has declined from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. The Delhi government officials hope that the level will decline further with the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days.