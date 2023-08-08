Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi moves 'No Confidence Motion'
Published: 6 minutes ago
New Delhi : Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved the no confidence motion against the council of ministers in the Lok Sabha after the Lower House of the Parliament resumed its proceedings at 12 noon.
"We are forced to bring the No Confidence Motion," Gogoi said in his opening remarks after he moved the motion.
