New Delhi: DMK Member of Parliament (MP) TR Baalu on Tuesday lashed out at Centre over the violence in Manipur, which has claimed lives of over 120 persons, saying majority versus minority was happening in the strife-torn north-eastern states.

"Minorities of Manipur have been killed ruthlessly. 143 people have been killed. 65,000 people have fled the state. Two women were stripped, gang-raped and paraded naked on the streets of Manipur. The Chief Minister is helpless," TR Baalu said.

Baalu, who represents the Sriperumbudur constituency in Tamil Nadu, was speaking after the No-Confidence Motion, was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lower House of Parliament.

Also read: No confidence motion: BJP's Nishikant Dubey tears into Opposition INDIA alliance; says party will regain power with 400 seats

"Moving the No-Confidence Motion against the majority government is not fair. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is very aggressive. Why is he not attending the Parliament," he questioned. Raising the issue of inflation, he said that he and his party were supporting the No Confidence Motion.

Baalu's party DMK is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, which is led by Congress. Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi and BJP's Nishikant Dubey spoke on the no-confidence motion, which was allowed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Gaurav Gogoi said that the Opposition parties were forced to bring the no-confidence motion.

Also read: No-confidence motion: BJP questions Gaurav Gogoi's appearance in LS debate in place of Rahul