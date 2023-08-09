New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will continue the discussion on the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers for the second day on Wednesday. While the Lower House of the Parliament will resume its proceedings at 11.00 am with the Question Hour, the debate on the No-Confidence Motion, moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is expected to commence at 12 noon.

On the first day Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi started the discussion on the No-Confidence Motion. He said that his party Congress was forced to bring the Motion to break the 'Maun Vrat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of over 120 persons.

GGogoi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led regime over his failure to curb violence in the noneastern state and also raised questions about the absence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Then it was the turn of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the first speaker from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, who tore into the Opposition INDIA bloc and listed out the achievements of the Centre in the last nine years.

Among those who supported the No-Confidence Motion were TR Baalu (DMK), Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party), Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) and Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party). All the speakers listed the failures of the Narendra Modi-led government on different parameters with Sule describing the government as 'anti-farmer'.

DMK's TR Baalu, who spoke on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, said that majority versus minority was happening in strife-torn Manipur and blamed the Centre for the violence in the state.

