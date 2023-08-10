No-Confidence Motion boon for us, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he was grateful to the people of the country for resting their faith in his government.

The Prime Minister was replying to the No-Confidence Motion, moved by Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi against the Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha.

Also read: Power of No-Confidence Motion dragged Prime Minister Modi to Parliament today: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"The people of the country have rested their faith on us and I am grateful to them. I am thankful to God that he has convinced the Opposition to bring the No-Confidence Motion. This is not the floor test of our government but it is the floor test of the Opposition," the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, the people of the country have declared no confidence in the Opposition and both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got more seats. "So it is a boon for us," he quipped.

"We are scoring centuries, while they (the Opposition) are bowling no-balls," the Prime Minister said even as he took a dig at the Opposition INDIA bloc members.

"When we need to discuss several important issues for the better future of the country, the Opposition was more interested in doing politics. We have introduced several bills in the interest of the common people but the Opposition did not take part in the debate," Prime Minister Modi added.

Also read: India has lost confidence in PM Modi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha