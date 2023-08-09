New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers, moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday. Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will start the reply in the Lower House of the Parliament at around 5 pm.

58-year-old Mumbai-born Amit Shah is expected to list the various achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the past nine years since it came to power in 2014. A speaker par excellence, Amit Shah, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra will also train his guns on the Opposition India bloc, led by the Congress. In his marquee style, he is expected to launch a brutal attack on the Opposition

Amit Shah during his reply is likely to also speak about the measures taken by the Home Ministry and the Centre to curb violence in Manipur, where over 120 persons have been killed. Amit Shah visited Manipur and interacted with members of various communities in the strife-torn state. He announced the formation of a Peace Committee under the Manipur Governor.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who was the past president of the saffron party, is also expected to speak about the other initiatives taken by the Home Ministry and also the Co-operation Ministry.

The debate on the No-Confidence Motion started in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand, was the first speaker from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

