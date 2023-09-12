New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from any coercive action to a retired colonel against whom an FIR was registered by Manipur police in connection with the contents of his book published in January 2022. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed, “This man is a retired colonel. He published his book in 2022… he should be protected…”.

The bench said the only question was whether the court should protect him and send the matter back to the Manipur High Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that he has no objection to the court granting protection in the given facts. However, Mehta stressed that the real issue was the pattern of approaching the top court directly by one section when the high court in the state was functioning.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Vijaykant Chenji, contended that no lawyers were willing to take up the case and appear in the Manipur High Court. Grover alleged that even a copy of the FIR was not easily available to the accused. Grover said the lawyers, appearing in one of the cases, had to withdraw because his chamber was ransacked and stressed that his client is a retired colonel and not a word about the dispute, just military tactics.

After hearing submissions, the top court issued notice on Chenji’s plea and added, “We are going to ask you to file an affidavit that there is no lawyer who is willing to appear for you in the High Court of Manipur…”. The bench said no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing.

The apex court also protected Henminlun, a professor, who filed a separate plea seeking protection and the quashing of the FIRs in Manipur. The bench also asked him to file an affidavit that lawyers were unwilling to appear for him in the Manipur High Court. An FIR was registered against the professor on the basis of his alleged speech made in public.

During the hearing, Mehta stressed that there was “a pattern to approach the Supreme Court directly by one segment”. Mehta said the petitioners can approach the high court. The bench said, “We have to satisfy our conscience that the lawyers are not appearing. Then, we can arrange the legal aid also….”.

The top court also indicated that it may seek a report from the registrar general of the high court and it did not want to deal directly with the cases seeking protection and quashing of the FIRs. The retired Army officer moved the apex court regarding the FIR against him related to his book titled “The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919”, which was released in January 2022.