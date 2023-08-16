New Delhi: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived here on Wednesday and will meet a number of opposition leaders amid expectations that he may be given a formal position in the INDIA bloc.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial on his death anniversary. Kumar was a minister in the Vajpayee-led government at the Centre and has often lauded his leadership despite his falling out with the BJP.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is expected to meet a number of opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. He will be deliberating with other opposition leaders on the INDIA grouping's strategy ahead of the meeting of the 26-party bloc in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. Sources said the longtime Bihar chief minister, who comes from the backward Kurmi caste, may be given a formal position in the alliance. (PTI)