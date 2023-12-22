NINE TECHIES HURT AS OFFICE LIFT CRASHES FROM 8TH FLOOR IN NOIDA TWO TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Noida: Nine employees of an Information Technology company suffered injuries on Friday after a lift crashed from the eighth floor to the basement of a building in a Noida commercial complex, police said. The exact cause of the lift mishap is yet to be ascertained. However, the police have taken two people involved in the building's maintenance into custody, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around 5.45 pm at the River Side tower, an office leasing-out complex, in Sector 125 when the employees of Erasmith Technologies were on their home after work, the officer said. "Two members of the maintenance team of the commercial building have been taken into custody and an FIR is being lodged to ensure the strictest action against those responsible for the negligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

"Erasmith Technologies is an IT developer company and its office is located on the building's eighth floor. The injured employees were immediately taken to the private Jaypee Hospital. Two of them are all right while the others are undergoing treatment. None of them is in critical condition," Chander said.

Another police official said five of the injured employees have been admitted to the intensive care unit with fractured bones but are in stable condition. Those injured have been identified as Piyush Sharma (22), Abhishek Pandit (23), Abhishek Gupta (24), Saurabh Katia (28), Rajat Sharma (29), Shubham Bhardwaj (22), Yashu Sharma (23), Sagar (25) and Abhijeet Singh (23), the official said.