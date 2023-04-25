New Delhi The National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday launched fresh raids on the cadres of the banned Popular Front of India PFI in multiple states across the country sources said It is learnt that the fresh raids have been launched at more than a dozen locations in Uttar Pradesh Bihar Punjab Goa and Madhya Pradesh The locations include 12 in Bihar two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab s Ludhiana and Goa sources said In Bihar a raid was launched at the premises of one Dr Sarik Raza a dentist based in the Urdu Bazaar of Darbhanga city and one Mehboob a resident of Shankarpur village in Singhwara police station area in connection with the banned organisation PFI The NIA also raided a location in Motihari at the Kuanwa village of Chakia subdivision in the East Champaran district sources said They said that a raid is being conducted at one Sajjad Ansari s residence in a case related to PFI Sajjad is working in Dubai for the last 14 months as per sources During the searches at his house the NIA team has confiscated Sajjad s Aadhaar card PAN card and some documents from his residence sources added Also read NIA attaches 2 floors of Pune based Blue Bell School used by PFI to radicalize youthsBesides Bihar similar raids were launched at the premises of suspected PFI associates in MP UP Punjab and Goa sources said It can be recalled that in September the Union Home Ministry had declared the Popular Front of India PFI and its affiliates an Unlawful Association The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts were accused to have been involved in serious offences including terrorism and its financing targeted gruesome killings disregarding the constitutional setup of the country disturbing public order etc which are prejudicial to the integrity security and sovereignty of the countryThe Home Ministry said it found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization It declared the Popular Front of India PFI along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation RIF Campus Front of India CFI All India Imams Council AIIC National Confederation of Human Rights Organization NCHRO National Women s Front Junior Front Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation Kerala as unlawful association under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967