NIA INTENSIFIES CRACKDOWN AGAINST KHALISTANI TERRORISTS ANNOUNCE CASH REWARD AGAINST FIVE

New Delhi: Launching a massive crackdown against Khalistani terrorists operating in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs ten lakh and Rs five lakh against five Khalistani terrorists.

The agency said that Rs 10 lakh each will be given for information leading to the arrest of ‘listed terrorist’ Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa. They were accused of promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

A cash reward of Rs five lakh each has also been declared by the NIA for information on three other associates of these terrorists, namely Parminder Singh Kaira alias Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh alias Satta and Yadvinder Singh alias Yadda.

All five are wanted in the NIA case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI, relating to BKI’s terrorist activities aimed at disturbing India’s peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in the state of Punjab. The NIA had registered the case under sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

The wanted terrorists are accused of the commission of terror acts and activities, besides raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals.

They are also wanted in cases relating to the commissioning of targeted killings, as well as the targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab.

NIA investigations have further shown that these terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members for the BKI by promising them monetary benefits. They have also established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terror activities in different parts of India.

Rinda is a Pakistan-based ‘listed individual terrorist’ and a member of the BKI. He is originally a resident of near gate no. 5, Sachkhand, Gurudwara Huzoor Sahib in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. He has a permanent address in Taran Taran district of Punjab.

Landa is a resident of the village Harike in the Tarn-Taran district in Punjab. Parminder Singh Khaira alias Pattu hails from Baghelewala of Ferozpur district. Satnam Singh is a resident of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran and Yadvinder Singh belongs to Chamba Kalan in Tarn Taran.