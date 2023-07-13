NIA FILES CHARGE SHEET AGAINST THREE IN MANIPUR EXTORTION CASE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur, officials said. It is learnt that the chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court in Imphal on Wednesday against the three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations, namely PRA (People’s Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others.

Sources said that the accused have been charged under IPC and UA(P)A Act 1967. The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33) of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also of Manipur. Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946, official sources said.

Also read: NIA court awards 10-year-jail to 4 accused of Indian Mujahideen conspiracy case

An National Investigation Agency spokesperson said that the accused had been raising as well as collecting the funds with the intention to further the activities of the terrorist organizations. Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the valley areas to raise funds for their organizations.

These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same, sources said. It is pertinent to mention that the NIA had registered the case (RC-08/2022/NIA/DLI) suo moto on March 9 last year. Investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress.