NIA FILES CHARGE SHEET AGAINST 13 PEOPLE IN KILLING OF POLITICAL FUNCTIONARY IN PUDUCHERRY

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 13 people in the case of killing of a political functionary in Puducherry about six months ago, an official said on Friday. Senthil Kumaran was brutally killed by six motorcycle-borne assailants on March 26. The accused hurled country-made bombs at the political activist in front of a bakery in the Villianur area of the Union territory and then attacked him with machetes, killing him on the spot.

The local police had initially registered a case, which was handed over to the NIA and re-registered by the central agency on April 29. The key conspirator in the case, Nithiyanantham, was later arrested along with his associates identified as Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradap, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan and Ramanathan.

"All of them, except Ramanathan, have been charge-sheeted by the NIA under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," a spokesperson of the agency said. The official said the investigation in the case revealed that the conspiracy to attack Kumaran was allegedly masterminded by Nithiyanantham with the aim to strike terror among the local people in Villianur and surrounding areas.

"In furtherance of the conspiracy, Nithiyanantham had formed a terrorist gang to fabricate country-made explosives and had also organised the machetes to commit the brutal attack," the spokesperson said. The official said as part of the conspiracy, Nithiyanantham had sent Kathirvel to conduct surveillance on Senthil Kumaran in Villianur.