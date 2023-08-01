NIA COURT DECLARES 6 CANADA PAK BASED GANGSTER TURNED TERRORISTS PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court here has declared six gangster-turned-terrorist mafia operatives, including Canada-based Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa and Pakistan based-Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda as proclaimed offenders among others.

NIA spokesperson here said that besides Dala, Landa and Rinda, the NIA court has declared Canada-based Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode and Wadhawa Singh Babbar as proclaimed offenders. The official said that the anti-terror probe agency had registered a case suo-moto by NIA on August 20, 2022 relating to terror activities of Chiefs or members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), etc.

The official pointed out that the six members, declared proclaimed offenders along with operatives and members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs were operating in various parts of the country and were also engaged in the smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs and other types of contraband, including drugs, from across-the-border.

The NIA probe had revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs, etc., across international borders for use by their associates in carrying out terrorist acts in Indian territory. They were also involved in the recruitment of terrorist cadres in India and raising funds for proscribed organisations, etc., the official said. The NIA had on July 22 this year filed a charge sheet against nine accused persons, including Dala, Landa and Rinda. (IANS)