New Delhi: In the alleged terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched simultaneous raids at more than 100 locations in six states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, official said.

In Punjab, the agency was conducting searches at the premises belonging to three people in Mudki, Talwandi, Ferozepur and Bhathinda districts. According to official sources, the investigating agency raid was aimed at busting the alleged nexus between gangsters and Khalistani militants. The investigating agency is also conducting searches at Haryana's Bahadurgarh. The raids are being conducted in connection with three separate cases lodged by the NIA last year.

NIA teams from Kolkata also conducted raids at the house of Abdul Raqib Qureshi in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday. Qureshi was arrested last month over alleged links to ISIS and is currently lodged in Kolkata jail. The NIA team reached his house in Khanshahwali Colony along with the local police. The investigating officers, accessed pens, diaries and books used by him and thoroughly searched all the shelves in his room. The search continued for around 2 hours. The officials, however did not disclose what they found from the room.

On Monday, the investigating agency also conducted raids at 13 locations in Jammu and Kashmir against sympathisers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror organisations, including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda in connection with terror funding.

NIA conducted a series of raids in the Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir, and seized incriminating material, and documents.

