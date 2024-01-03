NIA ARREST KEY SUSPECT IN KARNI SENA CHIEF MURDER CASE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key suspect in the murder case of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

As part of its ongoing investigations, the NIA since morning raided a total of 31 locations, including the houses of the accused persons and several suspects, in Rajasthan and the neighbouring state of Haryana. NIA teams made exhaustive searches of the premises and seized a large number of Pistols, ammunition, digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and DVRs etc, as well as incriminating documents related to financial transactions.

A NIA spokesperson said that key suspect, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from a location following the recovery of several arms and ammunition from his premises in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. “His questioning exposed his suspicious role in the case and also revealed his association with the notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused in the case, who had allegedly motivated the two shooters to murder Gogamedi,” the spokesperson said.

The arrest today takes the tally of arrests so far to nine in the sensational murder case.

Gogamedi, alongwith one other person, was killed and two persons were injured while one succumbed to injuries later, in the chilling daylight shootout that took place at the former’s Shyam Nagar residence in Jaipur on December 5. The case, originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, was taken over by the NIA on 11th December 2023, and re-registered as RC-02/2023/NIA/JPR.

Two armed assailants, identified as Rohit Rathore, a resident of Jhotwara, Jaipur, and Nitin Fauji of village Dogda Jaat Mahdendragarh, Haryana, had shot dead Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in the case that had triggered widespread protests and outrage in Rajasthan last month.

One Naveen Shekhawat also died on the spot during the firing, and later Ajeet Singh one of the two injured succumbed to injuries. Both Rohit and Nitin were arrested on December 9 from Chandigarh.