NHRC NOTICE TO DELHI GOVT POLICE CHIEF OVER SEXUAL ABUSE OF TWO JUVENILES BY FELLOW INMATES

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over a report that two juveniles lodged in a child protection home in the Mukherjee Nagar area were subjected to "sexual abuse" by fellow inmates, officials said on Monday.

Reportedly, they were issued death threats if they reported the matter to any authority, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated that two juveniles lodged in a child protection home in the Mukherjee Nagar area were subjected to sexual abuse by fellow inmates, it said.

The NHRC has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. The reported incident apparently indicates that the authorities, who are the lawful guardians of the inmates in their custody, have "failed to protect the juveniles", the statement said.