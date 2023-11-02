NHAI TAKING STEPS FOR DUST CONTROL AT CONSTRUCTION SITES GOVT

NHAI has set up a dust and control management centre, pursuant to the directions issued by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) to improve air quality index in the National Capital Region, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement. State-owned NHAI is implementing projects around the National Capital Region (NCR), such as the Dwarka Expressway, UER II Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.