NEWSCLICK CASE DELHI POLICE CALLS TWO MORE JOURNALISTS FOR QUESTIONING

New Delhi: Day after arresting online news site NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under the UAPA, the Delhi Police Special Cell has called two journalists for questioning on Thursday in the case, sources said. Sources said that the two journalists associated with the news website have been called for questioning at the Special Cell office located in Lodhi Colony, Delhi.

The names of the two journalists called for questioning by the Delhi Police were not known at the time this report was filed. The summons to the two journalists comes a day after the Delhi Police arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty over the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over allegations of propagating Chinese propaganda.

On Tuesday, the office of News Click in Saidulajab, South Delhi was raided for several hours. The police team had also recovered some alleged suspicious digital evidence from the office during the raid. Following the raids and arrests, opposition has lashed at the ruling BJP at the Centre accusing BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing investigative agencies to divert attention from major issues concerning the common man.

Many political parties have termed this raid as an action to divert attention from the caste census. The media persons have also raised questions regarding the raids. It is noteworthy that in connection with the case registered under UAPA, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had raided more than 100 places on Tuesday.