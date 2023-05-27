New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament House on Sunday, and in light of this significant event, the Delhi Police has taken extensive security measures.

Aiming to ensure a smooth and secure ceremony, the authorities have announced the closure of all roads in the New Delhi district to the general public from 5:30 am to 3:00 pm on the same day. However, access will be granted to public transport, candidates appearing for civil services exams, local residents, and emergency vehicles.

In the midst of these preparations, there are reports of a planned Khap Panchayat, a traditional assembly of community elders, in support of protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Nevertheless, the Delhi Police has expressed their intentions to prevent the organization of this gathering, as no permission has been granted for it.

With over 20 companies deployed in the New Delhi district, including more than 10 women companies, the police are taking stringent measures to maintain security. Additionally, the police have communicated with the Delhi Metro, requesting the closure of metro stations near Parliament on May 28th. Concerns have arisen regarding the potential influx of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana who may attempt to enter Delhi in support of the Mahila Khap Panchayat.

Sources suggest that approximately 5,000 individuals associated with several Khap Panchayats are planning to participate. Addressing this issue, a high-level meeting was convened on Thursday, during which it was decided to erect barricades on all Delhi borders to prevent the entry of farmers. Additional personnel will be deployed to enforce these measures effectively.

Several routes will be inaccessible to the public during the event, including Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora Gol Chakkar, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk Gol Chakkar, Windsor Place, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg. These areas will be strictly off-limits to traffic on Sunday. The wrestlers and their supporters, who have been protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar for the past month, have planned to hold a mahapanchayat (grand assembly) in front of the Parliament House during the inauguration program of the new Parliament House.

In addition to the wrestlers, other opposition parties, including the Congress, have also announced their intentions to protest against the new parliament building and the inclusion of Sengol, an art installation, within its premises. Consequently, the responsibility of successfully organizing the inauguration program lies heavily on the shoulders of the Delhi Police. Collaborating with the traffic police, they have devised a comprehensive plan to effectively manage and deter potential protesters.

As the countdown to the inauguration of the new Parliament House begins, the Delhi Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and upholding the smooth functioning of the event. Their efforts to control access, implement road closures, and maintain law and order will be critical in facilitating a successful and incident-free ceremony.

Also read: Teakwood from Nagpur, 'Jaali' from Rajasthan, carpets from Mirzapur: New Parliament building brings India together