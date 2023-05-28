NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING INAUGURATION ENTRY EXIT GATES OF TWO METRO STATIONS IN DELHI CLOSED

New Delhi: The inauguration of the new parliament building has put the authorities on alert as an elaborate security arrangement has been put in place in and around New Delhi. All entry and exit gates at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro have been closed because of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, officials said on Sunday.

The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an inter-change facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and priests.

In a tweet at 8.30 am, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, said, "As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement." A senior official said the gates of these two stations were closed since the start of metro services on Sunday and added an inter-change facilities are available at the Central Secretariat. He further said announcements were being made regularly at these two stations since morning for the convenience of people.

In view of the crowd, barricades have come up near ITO road, the Tikri border, Badarpur border and the Singhu border area. Earlier, Khap Panchayat leaders and farmers announced their decision to join the march to the new Parliament building in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. Commenting on the security arrangement, Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak said that adequate police deployment has been made to maintain the law and order situation considering the key event at the parliament premises. "Our focus is to maintain law and order situation to ensure smooth passage."