NEW DELHI TO HOST CONCLAVE OF OVER 80 FOREIGN ACADEMICS WELL VERSED IN INDIAN KNOWLEDGE SYSTEM

New Delhi: For the first time, over 80 senior academics from 39 countries, mainly heads of departments teaching subjects of the Indian knowledge system will be coming together in an international meeting organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR), early next week in Delhi.

"This unique initiative named as Knowledge-India Visitors’ Programme to be held on 4-5 December is aimed at discussing ways and means of promoting higher learning of Indian Knowledge System related issues all over the world”, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dozens of Universities abroad teach subjects of the Indian knowledge system like Hindi, Sanskrit, or any other Indian language, Buddhist Studies, Indology or India Studies, Yoga, Ayurved and Indian Classical Music and Dance, etc.

However, many of these departments are facing several challenges lack of an adequate number of students, paucity of funds, absence of an adequate number of good research materials in local language, etc.

The conference will be inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ayush, and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State; will deliberate upon these challenges and try to explore ways and means for facing them through collaborative efforts. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be delivering a valedictory address.

There will be a dedicated session for exploring decent career opportunities for these foreign students and to that end, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, AYUSH, Education and Culture, Ayurveda Drug Manufacturer Organisation, Indian Book Publishers Association FICCI, CII, and similar other organizations to have been invited, Dr. Sahasrabuddhe said.

The program will enable ICCR to hear out the problems/ difficulties faced by the visiting HoDs/academic scholars to provide solutions; create a networking platform of distinguished Indologists/HoDs/academic scholars to keep updated with latest developments in these areas; create opportunities for Indian Universities and scholars to interact with foreign Indic studies scholars; create a model on Public Private collaboration to provide stimulus to Indic studies by engaging Industry such as Media, Publishing Houses, Tourism and Pharmacy as employment provider for the students of Indic studies; and prepare a report and share it with line ministries for policy framework.