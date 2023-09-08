NEW DELHI LEADERS DECLARATION WILL BE VOICE OF GLOBAL SOUTH AND DEVELOPING COUNTRIES SAYS G20 SHERPA AMITABH KANT

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-anticipated G20 Summit, which is beginning in the national capital on Saturday, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that the New Delhi leaders' declaration at the end of the Summit will reflect the voice of Global South. He noted that accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes and nutrition have been critical for India's presidency.

Addressing a joint press conference, Amitabh Kant said green development, climate action, and climate finance have also been among India’s priorities. He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. "When India took over the G20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide. India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- the World is one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We've lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency," Amitabh Kant said.

"The second key priority for us was to have accelerated sustainable development goals because only 12 of the 169 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point. But we are way behind. Therefore accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition - all these were very critical for India's presidency," he added.

Amitabh Kant said there has also been a focus on multilateral institutions in view of the needs of the 21st century. "We wanted the world to take the lead on Green Development in the context of climate action and climate finance. There were several components of this which we wanted to drive and therefore, green development, climate action, and climate finance were our third priority. Because both SDG and climate action require finance, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the global south. It was critical that we focus on multilateral institutions of the 21st century."

"The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see post the Summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Ajay Seth, Secretary, of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance said that the focus and the vision of the India G 20 presidency were to bring focus to the global discourse issues that could make a difference in people's lives. The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. (With ANI inputs)

Also read: Absence of Putin, Xi from G20 Summit: The impact on geopolitics in Indo-Pacific and beyond

Also read: G20 Summit: Global leaders who are supposed to come and who have opted out