New Delhi: New Delhi is all set to welcome US President Joe Biden on Friday for the G20 summit, which is touted as one of the historic summits under India's presidency. Security has been amped up around the area of the ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel where President Biden will stay.

According to sources, 400 rooms have been booked for President Joe Biden and delegates accompanying him. The hotel has previously hosted former United States Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama as well as other heads of state.

For security purposes, Joe Biden's Secret Service commandos will be deployed on each floor of the iconic luxury hotel. Moreover, a special elevator to take the President to his two-bedroom grand Presidential suite has been arranged.

Apart from that, to keep in mind the security mechanism, the world's most expensive cars, advanced weapons, bomb detectors, a control room, and a parallel communication system are in place. US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday 8 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The potential agreement on small modular nuclear reactors, a specialized academic program tailored for Indian students, advancements in the drone deal, progress toward US Congress approval for a defense agreement involving jet engines, joint humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the establishment of new consulates in each other's nations are on the agenda of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, according to sources.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on the curbs imposed by India on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers. According to the White House statement, while in New Delhi, President Joe Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026. Climate change, green energy, and the Ukraine crisis are also on the agenda of the G20 summit, the White House said.

Earlier, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June, Joe Biden expressed his support for the G20 summit and said he was looking forward to attending the meeting in person. Moreover, President Joe Biden’s visit reflects the diplomatic significance of this gesture and its potential to reinforce the relationship between India and the United States.

The G20 summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited countries and 14 heads of international organizations.

