New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for dense fog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The national capital experienced a thick blanket of fog on Friday morning leading to low to very low visibility in Delhi.

According to Indira Gandhi International Airport, few flights have been delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital whereas at least 11 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Friday, as per railways officials.

Trains arriving late in Delhi area on Friday are Farakka Express, Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Himachal Express, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Brahmaputra Mail, Lucknow Mail, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express and Padmavat Express.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, while it recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius on the preceding day. The department predicted the minimum temperature to remain around seven to eight degrees Celsius over the next five days.

An INSAT (Indian National Satellite System) imagery released by the IMD on Thursday depicted fog hovering over the North India region. The satellite image taken at 14:30 hrs (IST) on Thursday, showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, extreme north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

IMD warned of a dense fog warning over Haryana, Punjab for the next 4 days in a post on X. In Uttar Pradesh, IMD predicted dense fog for the next 2 days. The UP State Road Transport Corporation issues guidelines for fog and restricted bus operations in low visibility conditions.

In a December 28 press release, the IMD predicted dense to very dense fog at many parts likely to continue over Northwest India during next 2 days and gradually improve thereafter. The department has also predicted light isolated rainfall likely over Northwest & Central India during December 30, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity."