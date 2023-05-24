New Delhi One person was killed while five others were injured when a DTC cluster bus lost control and hit five vehicles in New Delhi s New Friends Colony area on Wednesday The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital The brake failure was stated to be the reason behind the accident The illfated DTC bus hit a taxi and a scooty The vehicles were badly damaged in the accident Confirming the accident DCP South East Rajesh Dev said that the accident happened at Mashigarh Chowk in New Friends Colony The DTC bus was coming from Nehru Place and going towards Maharani Bagh The brake of the DTC cluster bus on route number 534 failed The bus hit five vehicles the DCP added The mishap occurred at around 445 pm when the bus going from Nehru Place to Maharani Bagh lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles causing the death of one person besides leaving five others injured two of them critically The identity of the deceased man was not known A PCR call was received regarding the accident following which a police team was rushed to the spot said a senior police officer Eyewitnesses said that there was chaos on the road as the cluster bus lost control ramming into multiple vehicles which were unsuspectingly caught on its path Also read Delhi 25 school children among 29 injured in accidentThe impact was particularly devastating for a Wagon R taxi one threewheeler and a scooter which bore the brunt of the collision The threewheeler driver was declared brought dead at the Holy family hospital One leg of the scooter rider identified as Mohammad Sakid got amputated while two other injured persons identified as Sjadul Islam a doctor by profession and Kalimuddin are undergoing treatment The police have launched a manhunt to nab the bus driver who fled from the spot after the accident