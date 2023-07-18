NDA IS A TIME TESTED ALLIANCE AND HAS AN UPPER HAND PM MODI ON NDA PROSPECT IN 2024 LS POLLS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP-led NDA, which is a time-tested alliance, holds upper an hand over its rivals to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, who is attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi in a tweet, said that the BJP is committed to fulfil the regional aspirations of its partners which do not need to worry. Leaders from 38 parties including Ekanth Shinde, K Palaniswami, Ramdas Athavale, and Chirag Paswan reached Delhi to attend the meeting.

Earlier, calling NDA the ideal coalition to 'serve' and 'strengthen' the country, BJP president JP Nadda, at a press conference, said, “The BJP is the only party that, since it came into existence, has pursued issues ideologically — be it the Ram Temple or Article 370, we have always stood for a strong nation.” The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting will deliberate on its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and there is no possibility of any discussion on sharing of seats, one of its constituents Apna Dal (S) said.

Asked about the NDA meeting, Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel told PTI, "NDA meetings keep happening. There is no scope for seat sharing discussion in this forum . Any discussion on seat-sharing is not even possible in this meeting. For that, parties hold discussion with the BJP leadership in separate meetings." "But definitely, the meeting is going to discuss how to win the maximum number of seats in Lok Sabha and give strength to our alliance while taking the NDA government's achievements to the people and keeping the ground realities in mind," she added.

The Opposition has put out names of 26 parties that are participating in the talks on Tuesday while the NDA gathering is witnessing parties such as AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NPP (National People’s Party, Meghalaya), NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Nagaland), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janata Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students’ Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), Tamil Maanila Congress, Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK) from Tamil Nadu, IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People’s Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial).