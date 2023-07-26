New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged rape and murder of a tribal woman in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The NCW has taken cognizance of the incident and asked the state police to lodge a case of rape and murder into the incident. "NCW strongly condemns the appalling incident in Barmer, Rajasthan, where a tribal woman was brutally raped and murdered.

We have taken suo moto cognizance and urge for a swift investigation under IPC Sections 376 & 302", the women's commission said in a tweet. The NCW also shared a video showing the naked body of the alleged rape and murder victim lying on a pile of logs in a deserted area. According to local inputs, the victim, a mother of two, was subjected to the brutal act of violence in Sedwa tehsil of Barmer district.

A NCW spokesperson said that they have communicated the matter to the Director-General (DG) and Chief Secretary (CS) of the Rajasthan, urging them to initiate a thorough investigation into the case. “NCW is committed to ensuring that justice is served to the victim and her family", the women's commission said.

The NCW further urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action, ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable for this heinous act. Last week, a horrific incident came to the fore wherein four of the same family, including a six-month-old baby, were killed and their bodies burnt in Churai village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

The NCW recently took cognizance of another sexual assault reported from Rajasthan wherein a minor girl was raped in Khajuwala area of Bikaner.