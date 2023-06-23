New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has taken a suo moto cognizance wherein a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly murdered after gang rape at Khajuwala in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district while she was on her way to attend a computer coaching class. The woman’s family accused three persons, including two police constables, of committing the crime.

The Commission in exercise of its powers conferred under section 10 of the NCW Act, 1990 constituted a two Member Fact Finding Team to enquire into the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, NCW said in a statement. The team met with the Senior Superintendent of Police Ms Tejaswini, District Collector of Bikaner District Bhagwati Prasad Jalal and the Investigation officer. The team also met with the mother and uncle of the victim.

Also read: Court orders FIR over alleged gangrape of minor girl in Rajasthan's Dholpur

During the inquiry few directions were given to the administration and Police officials to fast-track the process of the arrest of the absconding accused persons involved in the crime; the police Constables involved in the crime should be dismissed from service and legal action as deemed fit should be initiated and the State Administration has also been directed to provide psychological counsellor to the family of the victim.

Compensation as per SC/ST Act should be provided to the family of the victim and the Medical team (gynaecologist) investigating the crime has been directed to submit the medical report of the victim at the earliest.