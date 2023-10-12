New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended the interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case by three months.

A counsel, representing Malik, read out excerpts from Malik's report in connection with a kidney ailment before a bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta. The counsel submitted that Mailk’s condition has not improved since the previous order. Additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), did not dispute Malik's health condition. After hearing submissions, the bench extended the interim bail granted to Malik for three months.

On August 11, the apex court had noted that Malik is in Criti Care Asia Hospital at Mumbai being treated for ailments relating to kidney and other ailments. “Let him be released on interim bail on medical ground for two months from today on such terms the Trial Court may consider fit and proper”, said the apex court, while listing the matter after ten weeks.

The top court had then made it clear that it is passing the order strictly on the basis of medical condition of the appellant and not entered into the merit of the appellant’s case. Malik had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting the temporary medical bail plea.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Malik had moved High Court after a Mumbai special court rejected his bail plea in the matter in November last year. The High Court had noted that Malik's right to life was not infringed in any manner as he had been getting "specialized medical assistance".