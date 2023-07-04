NCP IS BREAKING DUE TO ITS INTERNAL PROBLEMS BJP HAS NO HAND IN IT SAYS MORESHWAR PATIL

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Tuesday ruled out the role of BJP in the Nationalist Congress Party's split. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Patil said, "NCP broke away due to its intra-party squabbles and the allegations that have been levelled against BJP are baseless.'

Patil said, "NCP leader Praful Patel himself said that he is associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by seeing his works and the speed of progress and development and this is true that people are joining the party after being influenced by the international fame that the PM Modi has brought to the country and abroad."

Also read: NCP vs NCP latest updates: Ajit claims he has support of majority MLAs; Congress leaders meet Pawar - 10 points

"As far as the country's economy is concerned, Modi ji has taken it several notches higher and it is his aim to bring the country's economy to the next level in the future as well," he added. correspondent

When asked if the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is angry with this incident, the Minister said, "The government of Maharashtra has been making steady progress since last year and will continue to run smoothly in the future as well, no one is angry. There is no such thing." Speaking about Sanjay Raut saying that first Shiv Sena and now BJP broke NCP and senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that he will change the scene in three months, Patil said that he will not say anything about that as Sharad Pawar has more experience than his age.