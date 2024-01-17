NCERT PROVIDING FREE ONLINE COURSES FOR 11TH 12TH STANDARDS

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) offers free online courses for grades 11th and 12th across eleven subjects on the Study Webs of Active learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal. Informing about the free online courses, NCERT wrote on X, “Enrich your knowledge by learning through free online courses offered by NCERT on the SWAYAM portal. The courses are designed for students of grades XI and XII across 11 subjects.”

It has also posted a picture regarding information about enrollment starting and last date. An online platform for offering open online courses, SWAYAM aims to provide an integrated digital platform and portal for students across the country. NCERT on its website stated that the courses offered on SWAYAM are interactive and meticulously curated by the nation’s most esteemed educators, and the best part is that they are available free of charge to all learners.

SWAYAM is dedicated to bridge the digital divide, extending educational opportunities to students who have been underserved by the digital revolution, thereby enabling them to participate more in the knowledge economy, as per NCERT. Informing about the business studies for grade XI, NCERT has offered a free online course regarding this.