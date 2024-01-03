New Delhi: The National Cadet Corp has recorded the highest number of girl cadets in the Republic Day Camp 2024. A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl's cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General NCC, Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh ( AVSM, VSM), listed the achievements and assessment of the organization in the last year. "In this year's Republic Day parade, NCC Girls Cadets will participate. Their training and drill standard are excellent. For the first time, there will be a women's contingent participating in the parade. Earlier, there used to be a mixed contingent, said DG NCC Lt. Gen Gurbirpal Singh.

"The NCC now boasts a 39% participation rate of girls actively and enthusiastically engaging in various activities. I am very pleased, as their capability for training and enthusiasm are of a very high standard", he added. As part of the Youth Exchange Programme, the camp will also witness the participation of cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries: Argentina, Botswana, Bhutan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Tajikistan, UK, Venezuela, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nigeria, Mauritius and Mozambique.

According to the DG NCC , "Representatives from 25 countries will attend, akin to the National Cadet Corps. French President Emanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day Parade. The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride. As the Republic Day Camp approaches, the nation eagerly waits for the exceptional performance of the women's contingent, which is poised to leave an indelible mark on the grand stage of the Republic Day celebrations.