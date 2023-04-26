New Delhi: Chhattisgarh witnessed a major Maoist attack on Wednesday in which 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed in an IED attack carried out by Maoist in Dantewada district. A rented mini-van was blown to smithereens in the incident leaving behind a 10-foot deep and several meters wide crater on the road.

Speaking about Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country, former Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh cautioned that Maoists and Naxalites still have the potential to create major sabotages against security forces as well as government establishments.

"Government is not understanding the situation in depth. The Naxal problem is far from over. They still have the capacity to launch an attack on security forces and civilians," said Singh while referring to the Dantewada IED blast. Stating further, Singh said, "Naxals are not a splinter force, they (Naxals) still have the punch."

Asked about the Union Home Ministry's claims that the Naxal problem is over and the security forces are dominating the areas, he said, "Yes, we are dominating but Naxals still are capable of conducting lethal attacks."

About the government's claim of making India free from Maoist ultras by 2024, Singh said that such a statement needs introspection. Following the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah had a talk with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel and assured him of providing all necessary help from the centre. Singh, however, said that there is no need to send more central forces to Chhattisgarh.

"No need to send any more security forces to Chhattisgarh because the area is already saturated with security forces. What is important is that State Police should galvanise its forces and take a lead role in the offensive against Naxals," Singh said.

According to Singh, local police of almost all Naxal-affected states believe that this problem will be handled by central security forces. "Whereas the local police should take the lead role in anti-Naxal operations and they will be assisted by the central security forces," said Singh.