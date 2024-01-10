Delhi : National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday said that "all minorities are safe in India and our country is the safest place for all the people, irrespective of their religions."

Addressing the media personnel at Lodhi Road, New Delhi, the former IPS turned politician who is also the member of the BJP's Parliamentary Board said that "there might have been a few incidents which might seem to have affected harmony and peace but as the head of the Minority Commission, we've been meeting people across the religions and they say India is the safest place for minorities".

Lalpura further said that the Commission has been engaging with the minorities all over the country in a meaningful discussion. "Many a time, the persons get affected by the social media and it fuels fake narratives and false information. But during meetings with them, they themselves say that India has always been the safest place for all the minorities. Fake news on social media is a big concern and we need to fight this", he said.

On the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, the timing of which is being described more as a political ploy of the BJP to woo the majority ahead the Lok Sabha elections, Lalpura said that "we all should welcome this (Ram temple consecration). People should avoid making derogatory remarks on this."

On the remarks made by Badruddin Ajmal, chief of All India Democratic Front and Lok Sabha member from Assam asking Muslims to stay at homes from January 20-25, Lalpura said that "he should not make such statements. Nobody is unsafe here in India."