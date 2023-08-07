New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's vibrant handlooms exemplify country's diversity and the country was witnessing a new revolution with the use of 'Swadeshi' right now. Addressing an event to mark the celebrations of the National Handloom Day at Bharat Mandapam here, PM Modi said that the 'Vocal for Local' phenomenon has become a mass movement in the country.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A', Modi said the country in one voice is now asking ills like corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement to "Quit India". He said certain people are trying to create roadblocks in making India a developed country, and citizens are now demanding ills, like corruption and appeasement to 'Quit India'.

The Prime Minister listed out the steps taken by his government, saying that weavers are being provided with modern technology to create new designs and they are also furnished with threads at the subsidised rates. The government has been giving a new thrust on addressing problems related to the marketing of handloom items. He urged the citizens to give further push to local products during the forthcoming festivals.

PM Modi also said the country is witnessing rise of a 'neo-middle class', which provides a big opportunity to textile companies. Referring to the increasing adoption of Khadi in the country, Modi said the sales have now increased to Rs 1.30 lakh crore from about Rs 25,000-30,000 crore before 2014. "It is our endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi, the textile sector a world champion," he said.

The prime minister further said through 'One District, One Product' initiative, unique products made in different districts are being promoted, and 'Ekta Malls' are being set up similar to the one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country. Modi also called upon the textile and fashion industry to expand their scope and work significantly to take India in the world's three top economies. (PTI)