'Narrative for my lynching': BSP MP Danish Ali on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations in letter

New Delhi: Danish Ali, the MP from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who was recently abused with anti-Muslim slurs in Parliament by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Sunday said that the letter written by the saffron party's MP Nishikant Dubey to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was an effort to create a narrative for his lynching.

On September 21, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri addressed Danish with anti-Muslim slurs calling him "Muslim ugrawadi" (Muslim terrorist), "Bharwa" (pimp), and "katwa" (circumcised). While the BJP has expressed regrets over the statement and has issued a show-cause notice to Bhiduri, no action has been taken against him so far either in the party or by the Speaker.

Amid all-round condemnation of Bidhuri, including criticism from within the BJP, a number of BJP MPs have written to Speaker Birla to say that Danish was using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time that triggered Bhiduri. These purported comments, said these letters, were not captured in the microphone and were therefore not audible to everyone in the House. Dubey is among the MPs who have written such a letter.

Reacting to Dubey's letter, Ali said that his "verbal lynching" has already taken place in the House and the letter was an attempt to enable lynching outside the House.

"I have seen the letter of Nishikant Dubey. My verbal lynching has taken place in the House. Now, this [Dubey's letter] is a narrative for my lynching outside the House. I request the Speaker Sir that this should be investigated properly. This is a baseless allegation that should be investigated. This baseless allegation is a caase of breach of privileges against Nishikant Dubey," said Ali while speaking to news agency PTI.

After Bhiduri's remarks surfaced, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh expressed regrets. BJP President JP Nadda also issued a show-cause notice to Bhiduri. However, no disciplinary action has taken place against him. Amid criticism from within the party, some MPs including Dubey have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that Ali was using derogatory words against PM Modi.