New Delhi: National President of Muslim Pasmanda Samaj Atif Rasheed on Saturday said that those opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are the ones who support Triple Talaq and Polygamy. He also said that their organisation is starting a pan-India outreach to quell misinformation on the UCC and it will start from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Excerpts from his interview:

Question: What do you have to say about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

Rasheed: Rumours and lies are being spread about the UCC. I feel that there should be an explanation/clarification from the side of the government, from the BJP and from the responsible Muslims on UCC. People for their political gains are using UCC as a tool which I think does not serve any good. These are the same people who created obstacles on Triple Talaq but the government passed the law. Now you tell me, has any Muslim’s life been altered or spoiled? There is a UCC in Goa where Muslims also reside. Take Europe, the US, and Australia for example, lakhs of Muslims live there but there is a UCC in all these countries.

Question: But reports have said that the Centre has assured tribals and Christians an exemption from the UCC as many tribal outfits from the Northeast, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have opposed the UCC?

Rasheed: Then, how can it be a UCC? Why such selectivity? UCC should be for all and should be accepted by all.

Question: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulema and other Muslim outfits have been staunchly opposing the UCC?

Rasheed: I am unable to understand why they are opposing this even when the draft of it hasn’t yet come to the public. I would’ve felt happy if they would’ve themselves submitted their views on the UCC to the Law Commission without making any statements. One should understand that this is not a Union Muslim Code. So, Muslims should not fear UCC and view this development as a positive initiative by the Centre to bring uniformity and justice.

Question: The Law Commission in 2018 said that 'UCC is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage'. You speak about Article 44 but Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on UCC had said that it is desirable but should remain voluntary until the nation was socially prepared. Is this the right time to implement the UCC?

Rasheed: The atmosphere is perfectly fine to implement UCC. What's the objection? We ourselves are creating hurdles, believing in rumours. Is it necessary to oppose everything just for the sake of opposing? What will happen if I start protesting against UCC? It will not serve any purpose and will only spoil the mood.

Question: You are saying that this is the right time to bring UCC. But we are witnessing communal incidents, hate speeches and violence against Muslims. Is it really a good time? You are saying that Muslims should trust BJP, are they really happy with the ruling party?

Rasheed: Muslims in India are happy with the BJP. One should ask those Muslims, who have now been availing of the government-launched schemes, are getting free cylinders, permanent houses and other things.

Question: Is submitting an objection or doing a protest bad?

Rasheed: No but is it necessary to oppose everything just for the sake of submitting your protest? What are you protesting against? People protested for days against the CAA that it will take away the citizenship of Muslims. Rumours were being spread but did CAA snatch anybody’s citizenship? Ironically it provided citizenship to the minority persecutors from neighbouring countries. Such protests, rumours only spoil the mood. Ask any Muslim why you are opposing UCC. They’ll say that their religious or cultural rights would be taken away which is completely false.

Question: You are launching a pan-India outreach to dispel information about the UCC. Can you tell us more about this outreach?

Rasheed: Yes, we are starting a pan-India level outreach to dispel misinformation about the UCC. We will try to connect with all 'Pasmandas' even in the remotest part. We will soon begin this outreach with our first programme starting in Lucknow this month. A referendum should be done on the number of Muslims in support of Halala, Polygamy and Triple Talaq. Such people, who believe in this, are only spoiling the mood. For ulterior political motives, Muslims were kept out of education, knowledge and were used as a vote bank but this will not happen now. Among the Muslims who live in India, 85% are 'Pasmandas' but what about their representation? To date, only 40 'Pasmanda' Muslims have come to the Parliament.

Question: You are talking about representation, how many Muslims are in the Cabinet or in the Parliament?

Rasheed: Muslim's share in the Parliament is equal to the number of votes cast by them. Things work on give and take. Muslims should trust the BJP. You tell me, how many Muslims voted for Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections and how many seats are being given to them there. On representation, we gave 10 Lok Sabha seats to Muslims but they lost from all seats.