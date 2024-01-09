New Delhi/Noida: Police are gearing up to issue a lookout notice against four absconding accused in the murder of an Iranian woman in Sector-113 of Noida on Jan 5, sources said. Four people have been arrested in the case while as many others are absconding. The 22-year-old Iranian woman identified as Zeenat was stabbed by the prime accused identified as Ibrahim alias Dawood while she was trying to save her father Firoz during a scuffle with his relatives on Friday night.

Sources said that the main accused Ibrahim might have escaped to Nepal from where he will try to take flight to Iran. To prevent him and other accused from fleeing abroad, Noida Police has made preparations to issue a lookout notice even as the Iranian Embassy has also been contacted in this regard, an official said. He said that the absconding accused have also switched off their mobile numbers leaving police clueless.

According to police sources, the last location of the main accused Ibrahim was found in Nautanwa of Maharajganj district around 9 pm on Sunday night. There is a suspicion that he is planning to go to Iran via Nepal. After finding the location near Banaliya Mandir intersection of Nautanwa, Noida Police, SSB and other agencies became active and started searching for the accused near the Nepal border. Police has also been activated in the border area of Nautanwa

ACP Shaivya Goyal said that Zeenat's father Firoz has said that his daughter's last rites will be performed in Iran only. The embassy has also been contacted in this regard for making necessary arrangements, he said. After the paperwork and legal proceedings are completed, the body will be sent to Iran. The police have conducted post-mortem of the body and handed it over to the family members.

Noida Police is raiding all the possible hideouts of the absconding accused to nab them. Main accused Ibrahim's close friends and relatives have also been contacted for any possible clues. The arrested accused told during interrogation that family disputes between the rival Iranian families had happened many times before. On Friday night, the family dispute escalated so much that it reached the point of fighting.

The main accused Ibrahim stabbed Zeenat in the neck leading to her death. Zeenat was in India on a tourist visa for the last five months and was in India for shopping for her marriage. Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra told that a family of Iranian origin and its relatives live in a house located in Sector-116. Firoz lives with his family on the first floor. Whereas, Ibrahim alias Dawood lives on the second floor and another Aslam's family lives on the third floor. All three families live in Noida and do clothing business.