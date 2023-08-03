MPS MEET UPSET LOK SABHA SPEAKER OM BIRLA URGE HIM TO ATTEND LOWER HOUSE

New Delhi: Members of Parliament from across party lines, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, met Lok Speaker Om Birla, who has been 'upset' due to the constant commotion in the Lower House over the Manipur issue and urged him to attend the Lower House while assuring that the members will maintain the dignity of the Chair.

According to sources, a miffed Om Birla has expressed his unhappiness over the repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and has said that he will not attend the House till the members behave according to the dignity of the Lower House.

Even on Thursday, when the Lok Sabha resumed its proceedings at 11 am, Om Birla refrained from attending the Parliament and the session was instead chaired by a member. Even on Wednesday, Om Birla did not chair the Lok Sabha session and refrained from attending the House. On this background, a group of senior MPs met the 60-year-old Birla, who represents the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan.

Sources said that along with Nitin Gadkari, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati constituency Supriya Sule, RSP's NK Premchandran, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ritesh Pandey, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah and DMK MP Kanimozhi met the Lok Sabha Speaker and urged him to come to the House. The MPs also assured Birla that the dignity of the Chair will be maintained by the members.

On Thursday too, following continuous uproar by members of the Opposition INDIA bloc demanding a debate over violence in Manipur, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM. Since the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha has witnessed repeated disruptions over the Manipur issue.

