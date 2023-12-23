MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER VIVEK BINDRA ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGAINST HIS WIFE CASE REGISTERED

New Delhi/Noida: Motivational speaker and social media influencer Vivek Bindra has been accused of domestic violence against his wife, Yanika. The case was registered by his brother-in-law, Vaibhav Kwatra, in Sector-126 police station in Noida on December 14. He reportedly claimed that his sister faced a physical assault and was admitted to Delhi's private hospital for several days.

Meanwhile, the incident took place while a heated spat erupted between Vivek and his mother, Prabha. Thereafter, it turned into a distressing family dispute when his wife stepped into the situation and got physically assaulted by Bindra, police confirmed.

In the complaint, Vaibhav Kwatra, a resident of Chander Nagar, Ghaziabad, said that on December 7, Vivek was arguing with his mother, and when Yanika tried to intervene regarding this episode, she was abused and locked in a room.

Battered, the woman has wounds all over her body and her head due to hair pulling. Moreover, she was beaten to such an extent that her eardrum burst. However, the incident sparked in Noida's Sector 94, where the couple resides.