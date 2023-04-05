New Delhi: India's boxer-turned-fugitive Deepak Pahal, who was arrested in Mexico, has been brought to Delhi by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday morning. The most wanted gangster and Gogi gang leader, who is popularly known as Deepak Boxer, was nabbed in a joint operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Delhi police airlifted the fugitive via Turkey and landed in Delhi at 6 am on Wednesday morning. Deepak would be interrogated in the Delhi builder murder case. This is the first time that the Delhi Police arrested a fugitive outside the country, said Special CP HGS Dhaliwal of Special Cell and Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav of Crime Branch.

They informed that a few months ago, the Union Home Minister, in a meeting with senior police officers, directed that big fugitive criminals who have gone abroad should be arrested. After this, Deepak Boxer was arrested from Mexico by running a special operation. This will send a message to the criminals hiding in other countries. Police officials said that Deepak Boxer had spent around Rs 40 lakh for travelling illegally on a fake passport.

Deepak Boxer is considered a dreaded criminal of the Delhi-NCR (national capital region). He had fled abroad with the help of a fake passport. Police suspect that he may have fled to Mexico in December last year or January this year. In fact, the police recently came to know about a passport on which Deepak Boxer's photo was affixed, but it was made in the name of Ravi Antil, a resident of Moradabad. This fake passport was made on January 29 this year. Using this passport, Deepak had taken a flight from Kolkata to Mexico.

Deepak Boxer is wanted in the 2022 murder of a builder named Amit Gupta. The builder was fired at in Burari area and he succumbed in hospital. Earlier Deepak was a brilliant boxing player. Deepak Boxer was committing crimes by joining the Gogi gang. On 23 February 2023, Deepak absconded and fled abroad.

Apart from the Gogi gang, Deepak's connections were said to be with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Binshroi gang. Deepak is a native of Ganor village in the Sonipat district of Haryana. When Deepak was 15 years old, he used to perform brilliantly at the junior level in boxing. Not only this, Deepak has also been the junior national champion in the 57 kg category.

But suddenly he turned towards crime. Deepak was once suspended for punching a player. Even after this, Deepak tried to get a job through sports quota. But Deepak could not get a job and became a vicious criminal.