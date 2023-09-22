New Delhi: BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conduct an inquiry into the derogatory remarks used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament yesterday. He has requested the Speaker to refer the matter to the committee of privileges for probing into it.

"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of the Parliament," Ali's letter read.

Expressing his "deep anguish", Ali said Bidhuri used "the most foul, abusive invectives" against him. He has given the notice under rule 222, 226 and 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha against Bidhuri. While participating in the discussions on the success of 'Chandrayaan-3' mission in Parliament, Bidhuri hurled abusive remarks against Ali.

While Birla has already warned of strict action but Bidhuri is yet to tender an apology. The opposition parties have demanded the MP's suspension from the House. Meanwhie, BJP issued a notice to the MP seeking his explanation within 15 days.