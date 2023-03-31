New Delhi: In a tragic incident, six people including a one and half year old child died after a fire broke out in Shastri Park area of North East Delhi allegedly due to a burning mosquito coil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said. A top officer of the North East Delhi District Police said that a distress call was received by the Police Control Room at the Shastri Park police station on Friday morning.

The caller told police that a house at Mazar Wala Road in Machhi Market, Shastri Park area had caught fire. Acting swiftly, a police team was rushed to the spot, the officer said. He said that by the time the team of police reached the spot, the locals had shifted the injured to Jagpravesh Chandra Hospital. Police came to know from the hospital that 9 people were taken to the hospital, in which 6 people have died.

Also read: Three persons burnt to death in factory explosion in West Bengal

The treatment of two persons is going on at the hospital. An official said that the deceased include four men, a woman and one a half year old child. While the actual case of the incident was not known yet, a police official said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was caused due to a burning mosquito coil while the family was sleeping.

It is said that the family had burnt a mosquito, which fell on the mattress during the night. As the fire broke out in the room, the inmates died of suffocation after inhaling the toxic fumes emanating from the fire. Police have reached the spot and have started further investigation into the matter.