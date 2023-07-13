New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has called a meeting of Floor Leaders of the House. Sources said that the meeting will take place on July 18 in the national capital.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on July 20 and conclude on August 11. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet on July 19, a day before the Monsoon session begins.

The Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Monsoon session of the Parliament will start in the old building but later it will move to the new Building, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28.

During the session, the Narendra-Modi-led regime is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified an order of the Supreme Court that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter. The Aam Adami Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is at loggerheads with the Centre over the issue. Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of Opposition parties and seeking their support against the Ordinance.

