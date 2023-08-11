New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted medical bail for two months to former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he will not oppose the bail sought on medical grounds for a stipulated time period. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Malik, submitted that his client’s health is not in good condition and urged the top court to grant him medical bail. Sibal said Malik is suffering from a kidney ailment and he is also undergoing medical treatment.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi made it clear that the bail is being granted only on medical grounds and not on merits.

The apex court, in its order, noted that Malik is in hospital for kidney disease and other organs. “List after 10 weeks. Bail granted. We are passing the order strictly on medical conditions and have not entered merits," said the top court.

Malik had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting the temporary medical bail plea.Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik had moved High Court after a Mumbai special court rejected his bail plea in the matter in November last year. The high court had noted that Malik's right to life was not infringed in any manner as he had been getting "specialized medical assistance".